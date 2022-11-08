iHeartRadio

In Pictures: Maritimers capture stunning images of the total lunar eclipse


Many Maritimers woke up early Tuesday morning to catch a glimpse of the total lunar eclipse.

The eclipse lasted more than an hour as the earth passed directly between the moon and the sun.

The so-called “blood moon” appeared red due to the light from the Earth’s sunset and sunrise.

The next visible total lunar eclipse is expected on March 14, 2025.

Here’s a look at the total lunar eclipse across the Maritimes:

