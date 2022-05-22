In pictures: May 21 storm in Ottawa

A powerful storm tore across the Ottawa region on Saturday, May 21, toppling trees and hydro poles, damaging buildings, and knocking out power. Three people have died as a result of injuries sustained during the storm.

Photos from around the region show the extent of the damage.

TREES DOWN

Residents and community members gather to look at a tree that was destroyed during a major storm in Ottawa on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Centrepointe pic.twitter.com/PsZhpBPllQ

pic.twitter.com/9fQIgBpEio

Centrepointe pic.twitter.com/aZpImDYVJf

Damage in Barrhaven on Calaveras Avenue. The car survived the tree on top with hardly a scratch. (Photo courtesy of Denise MacIsaac)

Firefighters clear fallen trees from Highway 105 in Chelsea, Que. (Joel Haslam/CTV News Ottawa)

pic.twitter.com/r3HFrXMAZ3

DAMAGED POWER LINES

More than 170,000 customers in Ottawa lost power and tens of thousands more were left in the dark in eastern Ontario. Hydro Ottawa and Hydro One say it will take several days to restore service to everyone affected.



People walk away along Merivale Road, after power lines and utility poles came down onto the roadway during a major storm, forcing motorists to remain in their vehicles until crews determined it was safe to leave, on Merivale Road in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

pic.twitter.com/Qya4y4egAl

Rideau Centre in the dark pic.twitter.com/vR7mrpckhT

This is Plantagenet , so many power lines down and trees blocking roads pic.twitter.com/SQF2LsNosk



A traffic light and segment of a utility pole are seen in the intersection of Viewmount Drive and Merivale Road after a major storm took down power lines and utility poles, blocking in multiple vehicles, on Merivale Road in Ottawa, on Saturday, May 21, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

HEAVY WINDS, RAIN AND HAIL

The storm blew into Ottawa at around 3 p.m. Saturday, bringing wind gusts up to 120 km/h at times. Officially, Ottawa saw 15 mm of rain at the Ottawa Airport, but residents also reported seeing hail.

Crazy storm yesterday! #ONStorm #Ottawa #Thunderstorm #ottweather #ottnews #OttCity pic.twitter.com/PoWvpPwqq7

3cm hailstones fell on my house in Kanata North. pic.twitter.com/RsBCdQUeZy

Nice chunks of hail in Kanata pic.twitter.com/eNTL0cPja1



The storm blew shingles off the roof of this house in Blossom Park. (Photo courtesy of Bill LaCharity)

@ctvnewsottawa Ottawa storm sees winds of up to 120 km/h. This video was taken in Bill LaCharity’s backyard just after the kids had left the pool and gone inside. #fyp



Barns were destroyed and animals were trapped on the McWilliams Farm in Navan. Ottawa fire crews helped to rescue trapped animals and build new shelters for them. (Photo courtesy of Valerie McWilliams)

Viewmount at Glenridge pic.twitter.com/1J4zyGotcT

Viewmount at Glenridge pic.twitter.com/1J4zyGotcT

You can hear the trees snapping and falling, with some shingles flying around here in Orleans near the river ~4 pm pic.twitter.com/PoyjbuYUqY

The steeple of Paroisse Saint-Hugues in Sarsfield was knocked down during the storm. (Photo courtesy of Francine Nadon)