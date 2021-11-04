In pictures: Northern lights across Alberta

Perhaps they were a few days late, but Thursday morning’s northern lights were well worth it for people awake to see them.

Albertans across the province were disappointed when meteorological forecasts which said northern lights could be visible in Alberta over Halloween weekend turned out to be wrong.

The solar activity was supposed to last all weekend and give Albertans the chance to see northern lights even into Monday, should conditions align, a University of Alberta research associate told CTV News Edmonton on Friday.

But in a surprise turn of events, aurora borealis seemingly stretched to all corners of the province days later on Thursday, with sights at Kananaskis and the Calgary area in the south, the capital region and all the way north to Fort McMurray.

CTV News Edmonton gathered a number of tweets that captured the beautiful overnight show:

Some lovely colours from Vincent Lake, AB#Aurora #NorthernLights #Alberta @TamithaSkov @TweetAurora @AuroraNotify @ScottWx_TWN @Aurora_Alerts @goeastofYEG pic.twitter.com/9yOP5A7ZE3

ABSOLUTELY INSANE AURORA❤️Tall Red pillars early this morning in Alix #Alberta #Canada #aurora #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #teamtanner @dartanner @spacTamithaSkov @NightLights_AM @chunder10 @weathernetwork @JimCantore @KyleTWN @davidlmccolm @AuroraNotify @hillsblockview pic.twitter.com/yyRchaEIPn

My cat woke me up to see this light show this morning. #vegreville #alberta #yyc #yeg #NorthernLights #AuroraBorealis #photography pic.twitter.com/blSmT4sGBo

More #NorthernLights #Alberta pic.twitter.com/C7UA484FxQ

Aurora corona nov 4, 2021 near Wainwright Alberta #aurora #redaurora #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights #solarstorm @TamithaSkov @CanGeo pic.twitter.com/ZyIkKZ5igu

Northern lights over the city#NorthernLights #RedDeer #Alberta #Canada #yyc @rikkisteve #Sony pic.twitter.com/O5QeoeBHkG

Aurora Borealis over Edmonton from the Highlevel Bridge. It was absolutely stunning watching these delicate ribbons of light dance against the sky. #AuroraBorealis #Aurora #NorthernLights #Edmonton #Canada #GreatWhiteNorth #TheGreatWhiteNorth pic.twitter.com/0J3c6yJ3YV

Oh Edmonton, you are quite spectacular...#yeg #yeggers #edmonton #Aurora #AuroraBorealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/hTGQERSScM