iHeartRadio

IN PICTURES: Phoebe Bridgers plays sold-out show at Orpheum Theatre

Multiple Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers performed the first of her two sold-out shows on her "Reunion" Tour at The Orpheum Theater Saturday. Photos by Anil Sharma.

Multiple Grammy nominee Phoebe Bridgers performed the first of her two sold-out shows on her "Reunion" Tour at The Orpheum Theater Saturday. Photos by Anil Sharma.

12