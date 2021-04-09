In Pictures: Prince Philip throughout the years

Prince Philip was born the Prince of Greece and Denmark on June 10, 1921 on the Greek island of Corfu.

He was the son of Princess Alice of Battenberg and Prince Andrew of Greece, and the great-great-grandson of Queen Victoria.

Philip met his third cousin, then known as Princess Elizabeth, at his cousin’s wedding in 1934 when she was only eight years old and he was 13.

The pair were married in Westminster Abbey on November 20, 1947 in a ceremony attended by 2,000 guests and broadcast to 200 million radio listeners around the world. He became the Duke of Edinburgh on that day.

Prince Philip served in the British Royal Navy from 1939-1953, and focused on his work in support of his wife, the Queen, following her Accession to the Throne in 1952.

In 2009 he became the longest serving British consort, and he retired from royal duties in 2017.

In this 1930 file photo, Prince Philip of Greece, now the Duke of Edinburgh, and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, poses in Greek costume, at an unknown location. (AP Photo)

In this July 31, 1947 photo, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, as he was then called, centre, inspects his men at the Petty Officers' Training Center at Corsham, England. (AP Photo)

Bridegroom Philip Mountbatten (Duke of Edinburgh), right centre, places the wedding ring on the bride's (Princess Elizabeth) finger at Westminster Abbey, Nov. 20, 1947 (AP)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London, June. 2, 1953. (AP / Leslie Priest)

Princess Elizabeth and her husband the Duke of Edinburgh are seen leaving Westminster Abbey, London following their wedding service, Nov. 20, 1947. (AP Photo)

Princess Elizabeth leaves Westminster Abbey in London, with her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, after their wedding ceremony, Nov. 20, 1947 file photo. (AP)

Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the couple's London residence at Clarence House, on Aug. 1951. (Eddie Worth / AP)

In this Sept. 1960 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and their children, Prince Charles, right, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew, pose for a photo on the lawn of Balmoral Castle, in Scotland. (AP Photo)

In this June 20, 1965 photo, Prince Philip pulls his mount up sharp during a polo match at Windsor, England. His team won the match. (AP Photo)

In this Feb. 4, 1982 file photo, Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, walk on the grounds of Sandringham House to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne. Sandringham has served as a royal retreat for generations. (AP Photo)

Prince Charles and Princess Anne with their parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their return from the Commonwealth tour, May 15, 1954. (PA)

In this March 10, 1957 photo, Prince Philip is greeted by some of the students of St. Mary's College, in Cheltenham, England, as he left the playing fields of St. Paul's College (AP Photo)

In this Oct. 17, 1957 file photo, then-U.S. President Dwight Eisenhower and first lady Mamie are flanked by their royal guests, Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Prince Philip, at the White House. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Schefferville, on June 20, 1959. (AP)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave goodbye to the crowd at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C. on Tuesday, October 8, 2002. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam)

Prince Phillip walks past a war display while visiting the Museum of the Regiments in Calgary, on Wednesday, May 25, 2005. The Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II were on their last day of a nine-day tour to celebrate Alberta and Saskatchewan's centennial of their entry into Confederation. (CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson)

Prince Philip, centre, greets the families of local British military personnel that are attached to NATO Supreme Allied Command during a tour of the decommissioned battleship, the U.S.S. Wisconsin, Friday, May 4, 2007, in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Gary C. Knapp)

Prince Philip of England tours the decommissioned battleship, the U.S.S. Wisconsin on Friday, May 4, 2007, in Norfolk, Va., on the second day of his visit to the U.S. with Queen Elizabeth II. (AP Photo/Gary C. Knapp)

The Duke of Edinburgh arrives at the Patron's Lunch in The Mall, central London, in honour of the Queen's 90th birthday on Sunday June 12, 2016. (Dominic Lipinski /PA via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh attend the Service of Commemoration – Afghanistan, at St. Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, March 13, 2015. (AP Photo/John Stillwell)

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip leave Holyrood House in Edinburgh in a horsedrawn carriage on Thursday, July 1, 1999 for the State Opening of Scotland's new Parliament. In a colorful ceremony melding populism with ancient tradition, Queen Elizabeth II opened Scotland's first Parliament in nearly 300 years. (AP PHOTO/Andy Barr)

Arsenal team captain Thierry Henry, introduces Prince Philip, left, to members of the Arsenal soccer team, right, at the official opening of Arsenal's new Emirates Stadium in London Thursday Oct 26, 2006. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

In a July 6, 2010 photo, Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is greeted during his visit to the British Garden at Hanover Square in New York. (AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams)

Queen Elizabeth II signs the guest book as Prince Philip looks on while visiting the Museum of the Regiments in Calgary, Wednesday, May 25, 2005. (CP PHOTO/Paul Chiasson)

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip wave goodbye as they board their plane to New York at Pearson International Airport in Toronto Tuesday, July 6, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh leave Buckingham Palace in central London to view the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday, June 11, 2016. (Dominic Lipinski / PA via AP)

Prince Philip waits for the bridal procession following the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank in St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, near London, England, on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Prince Philip arrives for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh pose for a photo June 1, 2020, in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, ahead of his 99th birthday on Wednesday, June 10. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)