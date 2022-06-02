In Pictures: Queen Elizabeth II over the years

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born on April 21, 1926 in Mayfair, London.

Then-Princess Elizabeth married Philip Mountbatten, the son of Princess Alice of Battenberg and Prince Andrew of Greece, in Westminster Abbey on Nov. 20, 1947. They were married for nearly 74 years when he died on April 9, 2021 at age 99.

She ascended the throne on Feb. 6, 1952 after her father, King George VI, died while she was on a royal tour in Kenya. Her Coronation took place on June 2, 1953, and was broadcast on television around the world.

The Queen is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch in history.

She has four children: Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward. She has eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, as they wave to supporters from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, following her coronation at Westminster Abbey. London, June. 2, 1953. (AP / Leslie Priest)

Queen Elizabeth II, seated on the throne, receives the fealty of the Archbishop of Canterbury, centre with back to camera, the Bishop of Durham, left and the Bishop of Bath and Wells, during her Coronation in Westminster Abbey, June 2, 1953. (AP)

Prince Charles and Princess Anne with their parents, Queen Elizabeth II and Duke of Edinburgh, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following their return from the Commonwealth tour, May 15, 1954. (PA)

Queen Elizabeth II shakes hands with the Dean of Windsor, the Rt. Rev. Eric Knightley Chetwode Hamilton, after the funeral service for her father, the late King George VI, at St. George's Chapel, Windsor, Feb. 15, 1952. (AP)

Princess Elizabeth stands with her husband Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their children Prince Charles and Princess Anne at the couple's London residence at Clarence House, on Aug. 1951. (Eddie Worth / AP)

This undated handout photo provided by HM The Queen shows the then Princess Elizabeth with a bird on her arm, in Britain. (HM The Queen via AP)

In this 1927 photo, Princess Elizabeth is taken for a ride in the grounds of Windsor Castle, with her cousin, the honourable Gerald Lascelles, right, son of Princess Royal. (AP Photo)

Prince Charles, foreground left, the eight-month-old son of Princess Elizabeth of England, left, and his father Philip, pose for a photo, on the Windlesham Moor, their summer residence, in Ascot, England, July 18, 1949. (AP Photo)

Princess Elizabeth, centre, holds her daughter, Princess Anne, in Buckingham Palace, with her mother Elizabeth at right and grandmother Mary at left, after her christening, Oct. 21, 1950. (AP Photo)

This July 10, 1947 official photo shows then-Princess Elizabeth and her fiancé, Lieut. Philip Mountbatten, in London. (AP Photo)

Then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, centre, joins the royal family, from left, then-Princess Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI, and Princess Margaret, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, England, on VE Day, May 8, 1945. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II and Pope John Paul II as they meet at the Vatican, Oct. 17, 2000. (AP / Alessandro Bianchi)

Queen Elizabeth II, left, and the Queen Mother leaving church by horse drawn carriage on the Sandringham Estate, Norfolk, July 27, 2000. (Stefan Rousseau / PA)

South African President Nelson Mandela as he waves to crowds as he sits next to Queen Elizabeth II in a an open carriage on the way to Buckingham Palace at the start of his four day State visit to Britain, Tuesday July 9 1996.(AP / Louisa Buller)

Diana, Princess of Wales, left, and Queen Elizabeth II as they smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London, Aug. 4, 1987. (AP / Martin Cleaver)

Queen Elizabeth II, with Chief Instructor, Small Arms Corp LT Col George Harvey, firing the last shot on a standard SA 80 rifle when she attended the centenary of the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, July 9, 1993. (Tim Ockenden / PA)

U.S. President Ronald Reagan, on Centennial, and Queen Elizabeth II, on Burmese, as they go horseback riding on the grounds of Windsor Castle, England, June 8, 1982. (AP / Bob Daugherty)

Queen Elizabeth II sitting with her corgis, at Virginia Water to watch competitors, including Prince Philip in the Marathon of the European Driving Championship, part of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, May 12, 1973. (PA)

From left to right, Queen Elizabeth II, baby Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh, in the gardens of Frogmore House, Windsor, England, as they celebrate the Queen's 39th birthday, April 21, 1965. (PA)

From left to right, the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales after the christening ceremony of Prince Harry in London, Dec. 21, 1984. (PA)

Queen Elizabeth II and U.S. President John Kennedy as they pose at Buckingham Palace in London, June 5, 1961. (AP)

Queen Elizabeth on the throne centre, in House of Lords during the opening of Parliament on the Queen's 40th birthday, April 21, 1966. (PA)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at the Bedaling Pass, on the Great Wall of China, on the third day of their State Visit to China, Oct. 14, 1986. (Ron Bell / PA)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are surround by their family in Buckingham Palace, in London, on the occasion of the royal couple's silver wedding, Nov. 20, 1972. (AP Photo)

In this 2003 photo released by Buckingham Palace Friday April 16, 2021, a personal photograph of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh at the top of the Coyles of Muick, Scotland, in this photo taken by Sophie The Countess of Wessex in 2003. (The Countess of Wessex/Buckingham Palace via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II sitting in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace in London looking at some of the cards which have been sent to her for her 80th birthday, April 20, 2006. (Fiona Hanson / PA)

From left, Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Kate Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London.(AP Photo / Frank Augstein)

Queen Elizabeth II, on the day she becomes Britain's longest reigning monarch, waves from a train carriage window at Waverley Station, Edinburgh, Wednesday Sept. 9, 2015. (Danny Lawson / PA)

Queen Elizabeth II, right, Prince Charles, left, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, centre, Prince William, background left and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, attend a reception for the G7 leaders at the Eden Project in Cornwall, England, Friday June 11, 2021, during the G7 summit. (Jack Hill/Pool via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II, at centre left, and from left, Prince Charles, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Andrew, Meghan the Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate the Duchess of Cambridge, as they watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Queen Elizabeth II delivers the Queen's Speech during the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Monday Oct. 14, 2019. (Toby Melville/Pool via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II views the garden border after receiving a Duke of Edinburgh rose, at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday June 9, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II meets members of the Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Wednesday Oct. 6, 2021. (Steve Parsons/Pool via AP)

Queen Elizabeth II, Patron, holds flowers as she leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she watches from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, Thursday, June 2, 2022, on the first of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. (Jonathan Brady/Pool Photo via AP)