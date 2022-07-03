In pictures: Saskatoon’s 10 most expensive house listings

The number of homes for sale in Saskatoon has increased but the number of places to buy remains 20 per cent lower than last year, according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association.

Statistics show the average house price in Saskatoon reached $375,200. But for those looking for something from the luxury home market, Saskatoon has a lot to offer.

Here are the 10 most expensive home listings in the city of Saskatoon.

Overlooking the South Saskatchewan River, this four-bedroom, three-bath luxury home is considered an entertainer’s dream. It offers numerous spaces to relax and entertain guests. From a private rear courtyard with a built-in cooking area to second-floor balcony where you can kick back and watch the sunset. It offers extra-wide hallways, an elevator, home gym, and a games room. There is even space to develop a nanny suite if needed.

With stunning views of downtown Saskatoon and the South Saskatchewan River, this three-bedroom, three-bath home offers 2,900 square feet of living space. Floor-to-ceiling windows brighten up the main floor and master bedroom. There is also a private courtyard, rooftop terrace, and a 700-bottle wine cellar.

This five-bedroom character home has a long history in the city. Built as a mansion in the early 1900s, there have been some renovations to the home that has preserved it. The updated plumbing, wiring and mechanical make it a beautiful family home.

Backing onto Briarwood pond this two-storey home offers great views. There is also an outdoor pool, privacy garden, deck and covered patio, kids playhouse and a fire pit space. Inside the home has 10-foot ceilings, a hardwood floor and a wood-burning fireplace. With six bedrooms and five bathrooms and over 3,899 square feet, this home is ideal for any family.

This four-bedroom, six-bathroom home has over 5,000 square feet to offer. The finished basement has a gym, wet bar, and office space. Backyard features include a covered patio, deck, and panoramic views of the pond, park, and walking paths. This home has in-floor heating and walk-out balconies for all the second-floor bedrooms.

A property with 93-feet of river view, this 3,300-square foot home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also comes with an outdoor hot tub, built-in barbecue and a shed. Inside you’ll enjoy a gas fireplace, dining room with garden doors, and a large office on the main floor. Upstairs bedrooms have large vaulted ceilings and windows overlook the river.

This bungalow features 10-foot, 12-foot and even 16-foot ceilings throughout the four-bedroom, four-bathroom home. The living room has a floor-to-ceiling double-sided gas fireplace with another gas fireplace in the walkout basement. The lower level also has a surround sound home theatre system, games area, and a bar for entertaining. Outside offers a built-in barbecue kitchen, sport court, and hot tub.

A four-bedroom, four-bathroom modern farmhouse in the city, with a gas fireplace, main floor den and powder room. The two-storey, 2,276-square feet of living space features large windows on the main floor that overlooks the private backyard space. A fully-finished basement offers a gym, family room and storage closet. The outdoor living space comes with a hot tub space and pergola.

This two-storey, four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a finished basement and walks out onto Donna Birkmaier Park. It features a winding central staircase and an open concept kitchen, and 10-foot high ceilings with windows providing ample natural light throughout. With in-floor heating, this home is the perfect cozy atmosphere to spend with family and friends.

Overlooking the Meewasin Northeast swale, this five-bedroom, six-bathroom home provides the ideal peaceful space to retreat after a long day at work. The home offers a natural gas fireplace and a 160-square-foot deck to enjoy, as well as a fully finished basement with a wet bar and large game area.

