In pictures: Saskatoon’s 6 most expensive house listings

Home sales have eased in Saskatchewan, but according to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association (SRA), every region is still seeing strong market activity.

SRA notes that inventory went up in July compared to previous months, but many markets still have lower than average levels.

The benchmark price in Saskatoon hit $383,800 in July, six per cent higher than 2021. But for those looking for something a little above average, the Saskatoon area has a lot to offer.

Here are six of the most expensive homes in the region.

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom custom-built bungalow on 10 acres near Last Mountain Lake offers triple-pane windows, aluminum/cooper roofing and a huge deck overlooking the lake. The property also has a boat house, and four-car heated garage. This home is about two hours southeast of Saskatoon.

A four-bedroom, three-bath luxury home overlooking the South Saskatchewan River. This property was custom created to make the most of the breath-taking view. It offers floor-to-ceiling windows, an ultra-private rear courtyard with a built-in cooking area, a basement that has a space for a live-in nanny suite and a home gym.

Located on the iconic Saskatchewan Crescent, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom property provides amazing views of the river and downtown from the rooftop terrace. The home also offers floor heating, floor-to-ceiling windows, natural gas fireplace, a private courtyard and a 700-bottle temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Offering seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and a timber frame log home, this property is a gem in the province. Vaulted ceiling, floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace, in-floor heating, and a walk-in pantry. It’s only a thirty-minute drive from Saskatoon.

Four bedrooms four-bathrooms and fully furnished, this property was custom-built and offers a fully-equipped kitchen with a wall oven, two refrigerators and a double-waterfall island for entertaining. The home also has an office, mudroom, powder room, games room and wet bar. This property is about 15 minutes south of Saskatoon.

A seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom two-story walkout, this home also offers a nanny suite, pool and pool house, full basketball court, numerous patios and RV parking. The property overlooks the Greenbryre Golf Course and is equipped with four gas fireplaces.