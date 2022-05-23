IN PICTURES: Statue of baseball legend Fergie Jenkins unveiled at Wrigley Field in Chicago
Canadian baseball legend Fergie Jenkins was honoured by the Chicago Cubs Friday with the unveiling of a new statue at Wrigley Field.
The Chatham-born Hall of Fame pitcher now has his own bronze statue along ‘Statue Row’ in a new section of the Chicago ballpark.
“Alongside a bunch of my teammates,” Jenkins told CTV News during a visit to his hometown last month. “My roommate Ernie Banks, and teammates Billy Williams and Ron Santo. It's going to be a small park right outside of Wrigley Field called Gallagher Way and we're going to be honoured, all four of us are going to be together once again!”
Jenkins was born in Chatham in 1942.
Jenkins had a legendary career with the Cubs, going on to win a Cy Young Award and record six straight 20-win seasons in Chicago.
He is one of two Canadian-born Hall of Famers and was Canada’s first major league baseball player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
He pitched 18 seasons in the majors and gathered more than 3,000 strikeouts.
- With files from CTV Windsor’s Chris Campbell
-
2 classic cars among $179,000 worth of stolen property found at home near WalkertonTwo classic cars and a hydraulic dump trailer are among several stolen vehicles seized by police from a residence near Walkerton.
-
Two weeks left to claim $500,000 lottery ticket in OttawaA lottery ticket worth $500,000 that was sold in Ottawa nearly a year ago remains unclaimed and time is running out to claim it.
-
Ontario police release wild video showing stunt driver going 200 km/h on highway shoulderYork Regional Police announced a crackdown on stunt driving and street racing Wednesday, releasing new video of a recent incident in which a vehicle was caught on camera doing donuts and speeding along the shoulder of busy roadways.
-
Winnipeg woman charged following year-long homicide investigation: policeA 31-year-old Winnipeg woman has been charged in connection with a May 2021 homicide.
-
$8,000 in damage to school after group climbs onto its roof: Penticton RCMPPenticton Mounties are looking for suspects they say caused thousands of dollars in damage to a high school roof last month.
-
Gravel truck and small SUV collide in London, Ont.There’s no official word on possible injuries after a small SUV and gravel truck collided head-on Wednesday morning.
-
Province to pick up the tab for Ottawa storm cleanupOttawa mayor Jim Watson says Premier Doug Ford has assured him the province will pay for cleaning up the national capital after Saturday’s powerful, deadly storm.
-
Manitoba testing community's drinking water for leadThe Manitoba Government is monitoring the drinking water in a number of communities to test for lead.
-
K+S aims to double annual potash production at Sask. mineK+S Potash Canada (KSPC) hopes to double annual production at its Bethune, Sask. mine from two million to four million tons over the next few decades as part of a long-term growth plan, announced on Wednesday.