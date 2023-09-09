iHeartRadio

In pictures: Tailgating fans at the 2023 Banjo Bowl


image.jpeg

Fans of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders tailgate outside IG Field ahead of the nineteenth annual Banjo Bowl on Sept. 9, 2023. (Source: Daniel Halmarson, CTV News)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12