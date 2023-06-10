In Pictures: The 2023 Queen City Pride Parade

The Queen City Pride Parade took over Regina’s downtown Saturday afternoon, as thousands of rainbow-clad marchers showed their support for the rights and equality of the LGBTQS+ community.

Here are just some of the many sights.

Starting at 12 p.m., the parade moved from 13th Avenue to Broad Street and into Wascana Park, where live performances, the pride marketplace, food trucks and beer gardens could be found as part of “OUT in the Park.”

The Queen City Pride Festival is set to wrap up on June 11.