IN PICTURES: Thompson style pizza comes to Winnipeg

The world knows about pizza from Chicago and New York, but what about Thompson, Man.?

Thompson-style pizza comes from the north, but now Winnipeggers can enjoy it as well.

Uncle Jack's Thompson Style Pizza has opened up in Winnipeg run out of the Riverview Community Club in Osborne Village every Tuesday and Thursday, between 4 and 8 p.m.

"The dough itself almost weighs two pounds. It's really about a tangy sauce, there's shredded meat and also sliced meat and then a lot of cheese. It's a really thick pizza," said Jacky Colombe who is the co-owner of the pizza joint, who added it's key that the dough can hold all the ingredients.

Employees at Uncle Jack's Thompson Style Pizza making pizza on Tuesday June 29, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

Kenny Braun is also a co-owner and said they started with nothing when they opened.

"We started off with zero dollars and in six months we are going to be sitting on a brick and mortar," said Braun. "I think the pizza really speaks for itself."

Kenny Braun, a co-owner of Uncle Jack's Thompson Style Pizza, is seen holding a piece of Thompson-style pizza on Tuesday June 29, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

In a four-hour day, Braun said the crew can make between 50 and 60 pizzas, noting they have days when they have to turn away hundreds of more orders.

"The people of Thompson, they say, 'You got to try this pizza.' For them it's sharing a piece of their home. They've talked about it for years."

Jacky Colombe, a co-owner of Uncle Jack's Thompson Style Pizza, seen prepping ingredients on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. (Source: Jamie Dowsett/CTV News)

Braun hopes the popularity of the pizza continues to grow and the love of the Thompson style pizza will continue with the younger generations in Winnipeg.