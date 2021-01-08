Much needed sunshine returned to close out the first work-week of 2021, and many in southern Ontario spotted a sun dog in the sky Friday.

Leona Henhoeffer shared this photo of the sun dog viewed while on an early morning walk, saying “cold weather brings much beauty.”

Shawn Kalka captured the phenomenon too.

Production Coordinator at CTV Kitchener, Hayden Phillips, took this photo of the sun dog over Waterloo Region Friday morning.

Jim Corbett from New Dundee snapped this photo at about 10 a.m.

Sun dogs often appear like bright rainbows on either side of the sun. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, “sun dogs appear when sunlight hits clouds of ice crystals and the ice acts as prisms.”