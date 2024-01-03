In Pictures: Winnipeg Gliding Club takes flight on New Year's Day.

The Winnipeg Gliding Club took to the sky for its first New Year’s Day flight in nearly 55 years.

According to Mike Maskell, president of the Winnipeg Gliding Club, the club is usually shut down by the end of October; however, this year things were a bit different.

He said it’s always been a dream of his to fly on Jan. 1, and luckily, the weather cooperated this year.

“We were able to get in 16 flights on New Year’s Day,” he said.

Maskell said this is the second time the club has taken a Jan. 1 flight, with the first time being in 1970.

He explained they were finally able to do it again due to the calm, stable air on Monday.

“We’ve been trying for many years to try to get the Jan. 1 date in as well, so this year it worked out,” he said.

Below are a number of pictures from the Winnipeg Gliding Club’s New Year’s Day flight.