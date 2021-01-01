Manitobans got a look inside the province’s new COVID-19 vaccination super site on Friday.

Media outlets toured the site, located inside the RBC Convention Centre.

The province said thousands of appointments have already been made for when it opens on Monday, January 4.

According to the province’s most recent update, about 2,900 first-dose appointments have been made and approximately 3,200 remain available.

The vaccine is still only eligible to certain health-care workers in direct contact with patients.

(Photos from The Canadian Press)