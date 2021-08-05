In rare move for murder defendant, Durst expected to testify
New York real estate heir Robert Durst is expected to take the stand in his own defense in a Los Angeles County court Thursday in a rare move considered extremely risky for a defendant in a murder trial.
New Ottawa Public Library - Library and Archives Canada facility named AdisokeĀdisōke is an Anishinabemowin word that refers to the telling of stories.
Hajdu pens letter to Alberta, asks for science behind plan to lift COVID-19 rulesFederal Health Minister Patty Hajdu has sent a letter to her Alberta counterpart saying she shares concerns about the province's plan to lift all of its COVID-19 health restrictions.
Wildfires projected to increase in size and frequency, raising health risk for CanadiansAs Canada experiences a devastating wildfire season, researchers are warning that they’re projected to increase in size and frequency in coming years – raising the risk of adverse health effects for Canadians, including those living in cities.
Masks still required at doctor’s appointments, clinics: Doctors ManitobaThe organization representing Manitoba physicians is asking Manitobans to continue to bring their masks to doctors’ offices, even after the province’s indoor mask mandate ends on Saturday.
Changes this year to 'Welcome to Timmins Night' will allow it to happen in-personOrganizers of the annual 'Welcome to Timmins Night' have found a way to host the event in-person this year.
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Vancouver Island care homeA COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care home in Campbell River, Island Health announced Wednesday.
Arkansas governor says he regrets ban on mask mandates as COVID-19 cases surgeArkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday he regrets approving a statewide ban on face mask mandates earlier this year and has called the state Legislature into a special session in an effort to amend the law.
Long time Wasaga Beach Mayor and former Simcoe County Warden Cal Patterson has diedCal Patterson, mayor of Wasaga Beach from 2003 to 2014 and former Simcoe County Warden passed away Wednesday.
Sudbury’s gold medal Olympian helping to train the next generation of athletesRobert ‘Blastoff’ Esmie is helping future athletes in Sudbury reach their full potential.