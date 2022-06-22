In special meeting, Saskatoon city leaders discuss potential merits and perils of drug decriminalization

During a special meeting, a city committee discussed the idea of decriminalizing simple possession of illicit drugs in Saskatoon.

Drug decriminalization allows adults to possess small amounts of drugs without facing criminal charges, though the substances remain illegal.

Last month, British Columbia became the first place in Canada to ensure drug users will not be charged for carrying up to 2.5 grams of illicit drugs.

Wednesday’s special Governance and Priorities Committee meeting was held jointly with the Board of Police Commissioners.

“With the opioid crisis hitting (Canada) very hard over the last number of years, we’re looking for solutions,” Saskatoon Police Service Chief Troy Cooper said.

In 2021, Saskatchewan reported a record number of overdose deaths.

Cooper said, “criminal enforcement was not reducing the impact of the opioid crisis.”

The chief said decriminalization could reduce the harm to people living with addictions, but decriminalization would need to work in conjunction with treatment services.

The meeting referenced a report written by two University of Saskatchewan professors.

The report recommended Saskatoon work towards “de jure decriminalization” — to no longer making drug possession an offence.

In the meantime, the professors suggested police implement “de facto decriminalization” where police would choose not to lay charges for drug possession.

Patrick Nogier, the superintendent of the police’s criminal investigations division, worried de jure decriminalization would favour criminals.

Nogier referenced a recent investigation, involving a suspect found with illegal firearms, fentanyl, meth and cocaine.

“We wouldn't be charging that individual if there was a formal de jure decriminalization policy,” the superintendent said in the meeting.

“And that becomes problematic when you're trying to enforce public safety concerns.”

In a statement to CTV News, the province said “it is not considering any decision to criminally exempt substances like methamphetamine and cocaine.”

“It is unknown what potential long-term effects that decriminalizing illicit drugs with have with regards to public safety,” the province said.