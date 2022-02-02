In the midst of the pandemic, two new businesses open in Sudbury

Many small businesses have had to close their doors during the pandemic, but for some entrepreneurs, it was the right time to open a business.

Knowhere Public House is a cafe and bar that opened in summer 2021.

Owners Kaitlin Lutyk and Bill Crumplin said they knew they would have to face lockdowns when they opened, but that didn’t stop them from pursuing their dreams.

“Pandemic or no pandemic, it was just a really exciting thing," said Lutyk.

"It’s definitely been welcomed and it’s very, very cool to have everybody come back to the bar, sit in the stools, crack a beer and see everybody’s faces again because that’s what we’re here for at the end of the day."

The owners said what’s unique about their location is that all the food and beverages are from Ontario, and most are from here in the north -- Timmins, North Bay and Sudbury.

"We get a lot of beer from 46 North Brewing Corp. here in town here on Kelly Lake Road,” said Lutyk.

“The food is coming from local growers all across Sudbury -- Gore Bay, Manitoulin, that area. We’re going and getting beef from Verner, Thornloe Cheese, of course we’re getting our breads from Golden Grains Bakery, all of that. So, we’re building a menu on what we have access to locally first.”

Another new business is The Refinery. It’s a women’s only gym that originated in Sault Ste. Marie and expanded to Sudbury.

“Our gym was at capacity and we knew we had to help more women and we had something that was good for every level and our goal was to help women to become better than they came,” said owner Holly Infanti.

“This past week has been amazing, it’s been so great. We can’t even keep up with the phone calls and the consultations.”

Infanti said she felt the need to open a gym for women because after working with women for more than a decade, she realized women have a difficult time putting themselves first.

“So, it’s always about being a mom, and being a taxi driver, being a partner, and trying to work outside the home," she said.

"So we knew that if they could just set aside 30 minutes for themselves, it makes the world of difference mentally and physically."

Both business owners said they were happy to welcome customers and clients back in their locations following the partial reopening this week.