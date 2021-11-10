In the queue: Maritime provinces lay groundwork for COVID-19 boosters

Health Canada has decided the Pfizer vaccine is appropriate as a third shot for everyone 18 and over.

Some groups have already been identified for boosters and in New Brunswick, all long-term care homes have received vaccines.

In Nova Scotia, the booster rollout for priority groups is underway and will expand at the end of the month.

The focus will be on those who are immunocompromised, as well as residents of long-term care homes.

Other groups are in the queue.

"Towards the end of the month we will be able to open, to deliver third dose vaccinations to priority groups," said Nova Scotia’s Health Minister Michelle Thompson.

She says that distribution will look similar to the province's original age-based vaccination plan.

"People 80 years and older will be immunized first and then we will move to the 70 to 79 group and we will continue from there," Thompson said.

"Also frontline health-care workers who have a vaccination with less than 28 days between their initial two doses."

Nova Scotians with two shots of AstraZeneca, Moderna, or a mixed dose will also be on the priority list.

Cumberland North MLA Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin isn't happy with the speed of the roll-out.

"We need to get our third shot, our booster into arms now (especially) our most vulnerable. That needs to be made a priority," Smith-McCrossin said.

Those wishing to travel are also eagerly awaiting their booster with the hope that another shot of Pfizer will make international travel more accessible.

Industry experts caution however that protocols can still change without much notice.

"It's really important to check with those destinations, monitor what the requirements are currently with a trusted travel advisor to help you negotiate and plan ahead for what you might find when you get there," said Steve Olmstead, CAA’s public affairs director.

Moderna has also applied to have its COVID-19 booster shot approved by Health Canada.