In their words: Residential school survivors on how they feel about the Pope's visit

Residential school survivors from the Samson Cree Nation held a press conference on Thursday ahead of Pope Francis' visit to Alberta next week.

The Pope will be in Maskwacis on Monday, where he's expected to apologize to Indigenous people for the Catholic church's role in Canada's residential schools.

The four survivors who spoke on Thursday will be in attendance on Monday.

Here's what they had to say about the Papal visit, the apology, and forgiveness.

Chief Vernon Saddleback, Samson Cree Nation

Attended a residential school between 1969 and 1973

"As chief, I'm very happy that the Pope is coming to give an apology because I know that for a lot of my elders who've gone to a residential school…I know this is really important to them, and as chief I'm here to support them…I'm definitely looking forward to this."

"To come out here and do it in person, can't say enough how important that is because that's where healing begins when you start to own up to actions, and when you own up to actions you start the process of walking toward forgiveness and healing."

"We're asking him to come here and give an apology, and we're going to try to give him a piece of what life was like here…we're kind of hoping that the Pope will see the people that we are."

John Crier

Attended a residential school between 1954 and 1968

"I welcome the Pope because it's a new opportunity to create a new relationship with the rest of the people in Canada…because the initial relationship that started wasn't really a good one."

"This relationship has been devastating to the Indigenous people."

"I hope the relationship changes, because it really creates an opportunity to create a new peaceful relationship, a relationship sharing the land."

Laurie Northwest

Attended a residential school between 1951 and 1961

"At one time I said I would never be able to forgive my perpetrators, I've been thinking about it for the last while. I've been asked, 'How do you feel? What are your thoughts?' My thoughts have been everywhere, my feeling have been everywhere."

"There's a time in my life that I have to forgive. Now's that time."

"I've seen some changes in the last couple of years with Truth and Reconciliation and I hope to see more. With the Pope coming here, it's a historic moment for me…there's a time and place for forgiveness, and I've been working on it for the past few weeks to forgive."

Lauren Green

Attended a residential school between 1968 and 1975

"I'm experiencing overwhelming joy for the Pope's visit. For me, this is an exciting time in our history, it's a turning point in our history."

"Since 2007 when the Indian Residential Schools came to the forefront…they've learned why things are the way they are. And now that we know they are the way they are, we can start looking at these patterns, these maladapted behaviours that we've carried on unintentionally. Now we can break those patterns, and for me, this is an exciting time in our history."