In this fundraiser, every bra counts
The Bradford West-Gwillimbury’s Women’s Institute is celebrating 75 years of social and community service by supporting women abroad and locally.
During the month of October, the Tec We Gwill group will be collecting bras at recreation centres in New Tecumseth and Bradford West Gwillimbury.
“Bras are costly and difficult to manufacture. In developing countries, this results in short supply of available, affordable bras,” said Donna Jebb of the Institute.
“They will be sent to people that need the bras, and we will weigh them and make a cash donation (according to the weight of bras) towards helping to fight breast cancer,” she said.
The Institute’s last donation was 300 pounds. The women donated $300 to Stevenson Memorial Hospital and Southlake Regional Health Centre to the mammogram departments.
The Federated Women’s Institutes of Ontario (FWIO) offers educational programming and community support, advocates for social, environmental and economic change, and works towards the personal growth of all women.
“Donate your gently used or new bras to a bra bank, and they will be whisked away locally and to Africa, where they will get a new lease on life,” said Jebb.
