'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacher

A B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.

Jason Walker was charged Tuesday with sexual exploitation, making sexually explicit material available to a child and child luring, according to a news release from Columbia Valley RCMP.

The detachment said the charges stem from its investigation into allegations that a teacher at David Thompson Secondary School in Invermere "had engaged in inappropriate communication with a student."

The investigation began last month, police said, adding that their work on the case is ongoing.

"The offences took place over the internet, specifically social media," said Cpl. James Grandy, a spokesperson for BC RCMP, in the release.

"As such, investigators believe it may be possible other individuals are aware of these offences. Police are encouraging anyone who may have further information to contact the Columbia Valley RCMP."

Walker was arrested and "placed on a number of conditions," police said, adding that his next court appearance is scheduled for March 4.

Online court records associated with the police file indicate that Walker was born in 1987. He is not in custody.

Steve Wyer, the assistant superintendent for the Rocky Mountain School District, told CTV News Wednesday morning that the district learned Walker had been charged when the RCMP announced that information late Tuesday afternoon.

He said the district has been aware of the allegations against the teacher since roughly the same time the RCMP began investigating last month.

Walker has been on leave since the district became aware of the allegations, Wyer said. When asked whether the teacher was still being paid, he said he could not share that information.

Wyer said the school district has been communicating with the community "to the extent possible" since the allegations came to light, and will continue to focus on safety and support for students, staff and the broader community as the matter makes its way through the courts.