Inaugural Latin festival kicks off in Barrie

Barrie's Latin carnival festival kicked off on Saturday in the city's downtown.

The inaugural event brought together local food vendors and showcased Latin performers by the city's waterfront.

"Who doesn't love some Latin music and some Latin food? That's what this event is about," said event director Adrian Caraballo.

Over two dozen performances will take place during the two-day event on the main stage, featuring traditional dances from Latin countries along with musical performers from Latinas and Latinos who now call Canada home.

"The reality is, everybody that is Latino in this country has immigrated to this country, and this is a token of honour for all the people who've come to make a better life, said Carabello.

The festival is scheduled to run until Sunday, September 3, and organizers say the city of Barrie has agreed to a 5-year extension.