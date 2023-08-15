Inaugural run in honour of slain OPP constable raises nearly $20K
Roughly 1,000 runners and walkers who laced up for the inaugural OPP Provincial Constable Greg Pierzchala Memorial Run in Barrie helped raise nearly $20,000.
Provincial police report the May 13 five-kilometre run in honour of the fallen constable raised $18,876 to help establish a memorial scholarship in his name to be awarded to students of St. Joan of Arc Catholic School, where Pierzchala once attended.
"We are truly touched by all the support we've received. Greg was someone that wanted to do good in the world, and we look to further a good cause with the money raised," the Pierzchala family stated in a release issued by the OPP on Tuesday.
Pierzchala, a Barrie native, was killed in the line of duty while responding to a collision west of Hagersville on Dec. 27, 2022.
The OPP says there are plans for a second annual OPP Provincial Constable Greg Pierzchala Memorial Run in 2024.
Nearly $20,000 was raised by approximately 1000 runners/walkers who attended the inaugural OPP PC Greg Pierzchala Memorial Run. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/dMhOJLGhwM— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 15, 2023
