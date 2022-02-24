Incentive offered to female students interested in skilled trades
A financial incentive is being offered to get more people into the trades, especially women.
Haley Kramer received a $1,000 bursary in 2021 to help her with her apprenticeship program with Division 15 Plumbing and Mechanical.
Kramer is in her third year of the five-year program.
"I have grown so much as a person and as a woman. I have definitely become stronger, a lot more independent, more capable. The one thing about being in the trades is that you're doing something different every day."
Division 15 office manager, Christine Olds, said they are fortunate to have Kramer on the team.
"She keeps everyone organized. She's very knowledgeable about the parts that are needed to complete the jobs."
The Barrie Women in Construction group has at least three $1,000 bursaries for successful applicants in 2022.
Complete information is available here.
