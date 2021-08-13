Incentives critical to reaching 90 per cent herd immunity says area MOH

Over a month of leading Ontario in cases has prompted Grey-Bruce’s top doctor to promote ‘vaccine incentives’ to push Ontario to 90 per cent vaccination coverage.

“It’s not an easy number, knowing that children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine. That means more of us need to do a bit more to get the vaccine to protect the young people not yet eligible, and other people who might suffer if they get the disease,” says Medical Officer of Health Dr. Ian Arra.

Arra isn’t suggesting paying people to get the shot, but rather contests, lotteries, prizes and other “carrots” to entice hesitant Ontarians to come forward and get vaccinated.

“We have actually used certain types of incentives, whether it’s a lottery draw to spend a day golfing with Doug Gilmour or plans to provide gift cards for people who get the vaccine. Any type of incentive or disincentive will help motivate more people to make that decision,” he says.

Gift cards have been given away at some Ontario vaccine clinics already, specifically in low uptake regions of the province, like parts of the GTA.

“At least you get something for getting the vaccine,” says Ashley Boone, who got vaccinated and received a Door Dash gift card at a recent vaccine clinic.

But a quicker return to “normalcy” may be the biggest incentive the vaccine can offer to those still hesitant, says Arra.

“We used to ask high-risk contacts to isolate. If a person is fully vaccinated they would not be required to isolate. If there’s a person ill in the family awaiting testing, fully vaccinated people don’t have to take time off work. From that point of view, it’s definitely an incentive to get the vaccine,” says Arra.

Organizations like This is Our Shot Canada are currently offering prizes and rewards, like tickets to NHL and NBA games, to any Canadian who is fully vaccinated or gets fully vaccinated by Sept. 9.