Incident at Wasaga Beach grocery store under investigation

Police in Wasaga Beach are investigating an incident at a grocery store and asking the public for help.

Huronia West OPP says on Monday, around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to the unidentified grocery store "in regards to an incident that is currently under investigation."

While provincial police aren't releasing any details surrounding the investigation, they ask anyone who may have "experienced inappropriate physical contact at a grocery store in Wasaga Beach yesterday" to come forward and call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Provincial police did confirm to CTV News no one was physically injured or taken to the hospital.

"The OPP are reminding people to be aware of their surroundings and personal safety at all times, and to notify them of any suspicious activity," police stated in a release.

They urge anyone who may have witnessed anything "inappropriate" to report it to the OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.