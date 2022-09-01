Incident ends in Smooth Rock Falls, suspect apprehended

Update:

The shelter in place order has ended and the suspect has been arrested, police said Thursday evening.

Mayor Sue Parras told CTV News she appreciated police efforts.

"We want to thank the OPP for being quick and keeping us in the loop," Parras said.

"They sent an alert through the phone immediately and I was put in touch with officers. The suspect was apprehended, the OPP called me right away. I've been keeping people abreast of what's happening through Facebook.

"I want to thank the residents in the east end for taking this seriously," she added.

Original story:

Ontario Provincial Police say they are investigating "an armed and dangerous" person and are advising residents in Smooth Rock Falls to shelter in place.

"James Bay OPP are investigating armed and dangerous person in Smooth Rock Falls" police said in a tweet Thursday evening.

"Police request that members of the general public shelter in place. Lock all windows and doors. Avoid east end of Smooth Rock Falls. Please monitor local media for further updates on this matter."

Police are looking for a suspect named Lance Biamonte, 38, who is described as 5-foot-9, causcasian with dark hair and a goatee.

This story will be updated when more information comes available.

--Updated with files from Ian Campbell