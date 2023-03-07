Incident in Lambeth leads to charges for London man

A London man is charged in relation to a break and enter investigation in Lambeth.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Monday, a police officer saw a vehicle leave a parking lot on Main Street without any headlights. When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, it fled.

According to police, the officer went back to the parking lot where the vehicle was initially seen and noticed damaged windows to two business in the 2000-block of Main Street.

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the area and saw a man getting out of the associated vehicle and damaging two doors/windows in the plaza. Police also say the suspect was seen entering one of the businesses and items were reportedly stolen from inside.

Around 2:20 a.m., the suspect vehicle and driver were located on Laurel Court in London where police learned both the vehicle and license plates were previously reported stolen.

A 24-year-old London man has been charged with: