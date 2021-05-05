Incident in North Bay has ended, police say

The North Bay Police Service said Wednesday afternoon that the situation in the area of Lee Avenue, Lakeshore Avenue, and MacDonald Avenue East has ended.

No details have yet been release explaining what happened in the area, or the nature of the police investigation. CTV News will provide that information once it becomes available.

Original story:

Few details are available at this hour, but the North Bay Police Service is asking the public to avoid an area of the city.

"There is currently a police presence in the area of Lee Avenue, Lakeshore Avenue, and MacDonald Avenue E as part of an ongoing investigation," police tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

"Members of the public are asked to avoid the area if possible."

Police spokesperson David Woolley said the operation is part of the ongoing investigation, but said he couldn't provide details.

"There's no immediate threat to public safety," Wooley said.

He expected a more detailed update on the incident would come later.