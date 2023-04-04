Incident in Wikwemikong under control, police say
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
An incident in Wikwemikong First Nation is under control, police in the community said Tuesday evening.
“Police are attending a matter on Willow Street in the village,” Wikwemikong Tribal Police said in a statement.
“They have the incident under control. Community members are advised to avoid Willow Street, Pontiac Avenue and Wiky Way by the arena.”
No word yet on the details of what happened.
Residents who live in that area are advised to stay inside. Further updates will be provided as they are available, police said.
