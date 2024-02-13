Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school

Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.

The alleged event happened Thursday at École Corinthia Park School.

Mounties are not releasing any details about what happened, but say they launched an investigation after two people came forward with complaints.

"We are trying to protect the integrity of the investigation as we are still taking statements from people who were involved," Const. Cheri-Lee Smith told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday.

"With the allegations being so serious, we're taking them extremely seriously. They are working diligently to make sure they get statements from everybody that was involved or maybe a witness to what took place."

The following letter was sent to parents of Grade 3 students after the incident. The names of the teacher and principal have been redacted:

Black Gold is aware of the concern involving the students in 3H and the School Principal. We are emailing you as the parent / guardian as your child is a student in 3H. Black Gold takes the concerns raised very seriously and our investigation process has begun. Mrs. XXXXXX and Mrs. XXXXXX, will be absent from their duties and not present at École Corinthia Park School while our investigation proceeds.

If you have concerns or questions specifically in relation to your child and the reported concerns, I invite you to contact me directly. I also remind you of the school support resources available to your child for concerns on this matter or any other matter through the assistant principal, XXXXXX, who can be contacted at 780.986.8404.

Calvin Monty

Associate Superintendent Human Resources

Black Gold School Division

Black Gold School Division issued a written statement to CTV News Edmonton on Monday regarding the incident:

"The Black Gold School Division is aware of a reported incident of significant concern at one of our schools. The staff involved are on leave while the division investigates and reviews the incident," acting superintendent Dr. Cindi Vaselenak wrote.

"We take seriously our commitment to provide safe and caring schools for our students."

A spokesperson for BGSD also told CTV News Edmonton on Tuesday that screenshots of a letter circulating on social media have been manipulated, and did not come from the division.

The province's minister of education said he is aware an investigation is taking place and is waiting for the results before making a determination in disciplinary measures.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Marek Tkach