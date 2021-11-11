Incident on Mountain Street in Sudbury is over, police say
CTVNewsNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
The incident on Mountain Street has ended, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday evening.
No details have yet been released regarding exactly what happened, but the street has reopened. This story will be updated when that information comes available.
Original story:
Members of the public are being asked to avoid Mountain Street in Sudbury as Greater Sudbury Police deal with an ongoing incident.
Mountain Street is currently closed between Mont Adam Street and St. Joseph Street.
"Heavy police presence in the area of Mountain Street," police said in a tweet Thursday evening. "Please do not post live photos or videos of our officers during this ongoing incident." This story will be updated as more information comes available.
