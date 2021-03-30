Incident resulting in a hold a secure at a Shanty Bay school just a misunderstanding, police say

A police investigation into what was believed to be the case of a suspicious person in Shanty Bay resulting in a hold and secure at a nearby school has turned out to be just a misunderstanding, and police have determined there was no threat to the public.

On March 29, police say a young person was walking their dog on Line 3 around 3 p.m. That's when this person tells police a vehicle passed by them slowly, then reversed, stopping next to them.

Police say the young person feared for their safety and ran to a nearby residence and called the police. That's when the nearby school initiated the hold and secure.

According to police, officers were able to locate the vehicle and the driver determining the driver had reversed their car to view a nearby property. Police say the driver admitted seeing the "young person but did not attempt to engage in any way."

"Though this case turned out to be a misunderstanding, I commend everyone involved for responding the way they did," says Provincial Constable Ted Dongelmans, who is also the School Resource Officer, "in the end, we were able to determine that there was no threat and everyone went home safe,"