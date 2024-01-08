Inclement weather postpones Ottawa-Boston PWHL game

Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team says its Monday evening game in Boston has been postponed because of travel complications due to inclement weather.

The league announced the postponement Monday morning. A new date for the game has yet to be determined.

A winter storm moved across New England and eastern Ontario this weekend, cancelling hundreds of flights at Logan International Airport in Boston. Some areas in Massachusetts had received more than 30 cm of snow by Sunday, the Associated Press reports. Ottawa received 12.8 cm Saturday and Sunday.

Ottawa's Lexie Adzija said in a post on TikTok the postponement is unfortunate.

"We were stuck in the airport for over nine hours and at that point, it was time to go home," she said. "I think the decision to postpone was probably a good one, but we will play in Boston soon."

@lexieadzija This is life, what can you do!!! The weather is out of our control. See you back on the ice soon! #pwhl

The PWHL says tickets purchased for Monday's game at the Tsongas Center at University of Massachusetts Lowell will be honoured at the rescheduled game. Ticketholders will be contacted directly.

People who are unable to make the rescheduled game can exchange their tickets for another home game of their choice during the 2024 season. Ticketholders can also receive a refund.

More details on the refund process will be made available to ticketholders when the new date for the game is announced.

This would have been Ottawa's second game of the season after the Jan. 2 home opener against Montreal, where Ottawa lost 3-2 in overtime. Boston is also looking for its first win after a 3-2 loss to Minnesota in its home opener on Jan. 3.

Adzija said being stuck in the airport for so long had its upsides.

"Honestly, it was good team bonding, and I think that just speaks to the group we have in Ottawa," she said. "We all are just so happy every day and even in a really crappy situation, where a lot of people would have been miserable and complaining, we were going with the flow, still smiling and trying to make the most of it."

Ottawa's next scheduled game is on Saturday in Toronto. The next home game at TD Place Arena is on Jan. 17 against Minnesota.

--With files from The Associated Press.