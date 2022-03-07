iHeartRadio

Inclement weather: School closures and cancellations

A student is seen working in a classroom in this file photo. (CTV News Toronto)

Some local school boards have closed schools and offices to students and staff on Monday, due to inclement weather.

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, Guelph and surrounding areas, with possible ice accretion causing slippery driving conditions.

Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, March 7, 2022.

UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

  • All schools and offices are closed
  • Bus and taxi routes are cancelled
  • Students will shift to remote learning
  • Staff work remotely where possible

WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

  • All schools and offices are closed
  • Student transportation is cancelled
  • Students will shift to remote learning

This list will be updated when more information is available.

INCLEMENT WEATHER (MAR. 7, 2022): UGDSB schools/offices are closed today to staff & students. Students shift to remote learning, where possible. Staff should not report to work in person, shift to remote working where possible. All buses & taxis are cancelled to UG schools.

— Upper Grand DSB (@ugdsb) March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7 - All Wellington Catholic schools/offices are closed today to staff and students due to inclement weather. Students can check their D2L site this morning for more information. All student transportation is cancelled.

— Wellington Catholic (@WellingtonCath) March 7, 2022
12