Inclement weather: School closures and cancellations
Some local school boards have closed schools and offices to students and staff on Monday, due to inclement weather.
A freezing rain warning has been issued for Waterloo Region, Wellington County, Guelph and surrounding areas, with possible ice accretion causing slippery driving conditions.
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Monday, March 7, 2022.
UPPER GRAND DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
- All schools and offices are closed
- Bus and taxi routes are cancelled
- Students will shift to remote learning
- Staff work remotely where possible
WELLINGTON CATHOLIC DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD
- All schools and offices are closed
- Student transportation is cancelled
- Students will shift to remote learning
This list will be updated when more information is available.
