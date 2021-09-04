Inclusion at the ball diamond: Calgary group celebrates Pride with tournament

Calgary’s Pride Week celebrations moved to the ball diamond for a slow-pitch tournament.

Organized by the Calgary Apollo Softball Association for the third year, the event aimed to help make the game more accessible and inclusive for everyone.

“(We) create a fun, safe environment for everyone to come play,” organizer Alana Konihowski said.

Almost 100 people took to the field to participate in the tourney.

Organizers hope it becomes a permanent addition to Calgary’s annual Pride celebrations.