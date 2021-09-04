Inclusion at the ball diamond: Calgary group celebrates Pride with tournament
Staff
CTV News Calgary
Calgary’s Pride Week celebrations moved to the ball diamond for a slow-pitch tournament.
Organized by the Calgary Apollo Softball Association for the third year, the event aimed to help make the game more accessible and inclusive for everyone.
“(We) create a fun, safe environment for everyone to come play,” organizer Alana Konihowski said.
Almost 100 people took to the field to participate in the tourney.
Organizers hope it becomes a permanent addition to Calgary’s annual Pride celebrations.
