Inclusion for the win in Strathcona County Saturday

Saturday marked the start of the first annual Global Week of Inclusion in Strathcona County to kickstart celebrations ahead of the 2023 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games.

The event is part of a global campaign around accessibility and inclusion and featured regional groups offering programming for those with intellectual and physical disabilities.Joel Makara, programming specialist with Strathcona County recreation, parks and culture, said the event highlights adaptive programming and allows groups to come together in one space to see what’s available and to try some things out.

“I think it’s very important that we highlight and show that the opportunities are there. I know some people may feel that they can’t find the opportunities,” Makara said.

“There’s opportunities for everyone.”

Declan Fawcett is a Special Olympics athlete, winning silver in floor hockey during the Calgary 2019 provincial games. He is also involved in bowling, curling, softball and most recently golf.

At Saturday’s event, he said there are numerous benefits to playing sports. In addition to exercise and fresh air, there is always the opportunity to meet other people and have fun - especially in the Special Olympics.

“Starting Special Olympics you gain lots of friends,” Fawcett said. “The friendships go a long way.”

The 2023 Special Olympics Alberta Winter Games will be hosted in Strathcona County Feb. 24-26. For more information visit strathcona.ca/SpecialOlympics2023.