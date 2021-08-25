'Inclusive of a significant term of incarceration': Kevin J. Johnston to be sentenced Sept. 8

Controversial Calgary mayoralty candidate Kevin J. Johnston will learn his fate Sept. 8 after he was found guilty of violating three COVID-19 court orders.

Johnston's Lawyer, Ian McCuaig and Alberta Health Services lawyer Mark Jackson expect to have an agreed position on what the sentence should be.

“We are ... close to a sanction that's inclusive of a significant term of incarceration, without getting into specific details,” said Jackson.

McCuaig said his client wants the matter resolved.

“He's certainly approaching this very seriously. I think we have an agreement almost in principal that will resolve this matter.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2021