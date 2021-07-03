Incoming director of education for WRDSB getting ready for the job

The new director of education for Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is preparing to take on a big mantle during a time that he says is a crossroads for the education system.

jeewan chanicka adds that the world is in the midst of a global movement where people are calling those in power to do better and create a new system where everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

“There are still entire groups of people that are not successful in our systems,” he said. “What that means in the opportunity is a chance for transformation, a chance for innovation, to be able to do things.”

chanicka says he has a vision for schools in the region to be better places for students who have not had the same opportunity as others to succeed.

The incoming director has worked at the York Region board, Toronto’s board, and as part of Ontario’s Ministry of Education.

Editor's note: chanicka doesn't use capital letters in his name intentionally.

