Incoming OMA President says there is a path to end doctor shortage

The incominb president of the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) says he is “steadfast” in efforts to ease the doctor shortage.

Dr. Andrew Park kicked off Doctors’ Day in Ontario with a flag raising at London City Hall.

Park, a London emergency room physician, says there are options to help 2-million people in Ontario, including 70,000 in London, find a family doctor.

Park says clearing the path for foreign-trained doctors and specialists to work in hospitals and clinics is the first step.

“Trying to get foreign-trained physicians into our system is a short-term fix. And that can immediately help solve some of this problem", Park told CTV News London.

In the long term, Park is encouraged medical schools are accepting more students.

He hopes the new spots, licensing changes, and pressure at Queen’s Park will ease the physician shortage for urban and rural residents.

“I hear your frustration. I understand your frustration. We built a model on the foundation of primary care, and every person in Ontario deserves a family doctor. We are steadfast in that, and Ontario doctors are committed to this process," he said.