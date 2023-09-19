Incoming Ottawa Senators owner Michael Andlauer speaks at Sens Charity Golf Tournament

It was a star-studded event at the Ottawa Senators Charity Golf Tournament Tuesday, but among all the NHL stars in attendance, all eyes were on incoming Senators owner Michael Andlauer.

Andlauer made his first appearance and spoke publicly for the first time since being named the team's prospective new owner.

"This is an important day," said Andlauer. "I didn't want to wait a whole year to be here amongst you."

The soon-to-be owner says the takeover process has still not been fully completed, but he expects it to be soon.

"It's very important to me, so I didn't want to wait a year just because I'm not officially the owner of this team. Hopefully by the end of the week it will happen," he said.

In the meantime, Andlauer says he did not want to miss out on supporting the Senators Community Foundation and addressing the media and the fans before preseason officially begins.

"This kicks off our season for players, our staff; the training camp starts tomorrow, so this is an exciting time for all of us here in Ottawa, and I didn't want to miss that."

The excitement and anticipation of a new NHL season is apparent from Andlauer. It's a feeling that has already spread to the players, who report for medical checks Wednesday and training camp later this week.

"The excitement that he has, it's kind of been contagious to everybody else," said Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, "how much he wants to win here in Ottawa and it's a great feeling that from top to bottom. Everybody is on the same page with the goals and expectations."

"I think he has been really, really supportive so far," added forward Tim Stützle. "It's great to see somebody helping the team out as much as he did."

Preseason games for Ottawa begin this weekend, with the Senators facing the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday.

Ottawa drops the puck on the regular season Oct. 11 in Carolina. Fans have their chance to see the Senators at home for the first time this coming season when they take on Philadelphia Oct. 14.

Expectations on the ice this season are high, with the team hoping not to return to the golf course anytime soon.

"I don't think I've ever been more excited for a season before," remarked Tkachuk.

"Now it's just time to win some more games," said Stützle.