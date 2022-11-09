Incoming winter storm triggers weather alerts in northern Ontario

Environment Canada issued weather alerts Wednesday morning for much of northern Ontario as a developing low-pressure system is expected to bring a mix of cold and wet conditions.

A blast of wintery weather could create hazardous conditions as rain changes to a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets Thursday morning and afternoon and snow Friday morning.

"There is still some uncertainty in the exact track of this low-pressure system and total ice accretion and ice pellet accumulations as a result," Environment Canada said.

Special weather statements are in effect for:

Agawa - Lake Superior Park

Atikokan - Shebandowan - Quetico Park

Beardmore - Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Chapleau - Missinaibi Lake

Cloud Bay – Dorion

Gull Bay - Black Sturgeon Lake

Kakabeka Falls - Whitefish Lake - Arrow Lake

Kapuskasing - Hearst - Smooth Rock Falls

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Marathon - Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

Thunder Bay

Timmins - Cochrane - Iroquois Falls

Upsala – Raith

Wawa - Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

The southwest corner of the Manitoba-Ontario border to the Ignace area is under a winter storm watch with 15-25 centimetres of snow expected to fall between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon.

Communities around the north shore of Lake Superior are expected to have five to 15 centimetres of snow and ice pellet accumulation along with a risk of freezing rain.

Further east, total rainfall of 20 – 50 centimetres, ice pellet accumulation of two to five centimetres and five to 10 centimetres of ice accretion are possible with the storm in these areas, Environment Canada said.

