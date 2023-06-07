‘Incompetent’ northern Ont. doctor loses his license to practise medicine

A northern Ontario doctor has been stripped of his medical licence for conduct described as “disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional.”

Patrick Brian Phillips first gained attention in September 2021 when the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario barred him from issuing exemptions for COVID-19 vaccines, masking requirements and testing.

Phillips, who practised in Englehart, was also prohibited from prescribing ivermectin -- an antiparasitic agent that Health Canada says should not be used for treating COVID-19 -- as well as fluvoxamine and atorvastatin in connection with the virus.

On Feb. 9, 2022, the hospital in Kirkland Lake, Blanche River Health, suspended his hospital privileges.

A discipline tribunal heard his case June 6 and ruled he had engaged in dishonourable conduct, failed to respond to their inquiries and failed to maintain the standard of practice expected by physicians in Ontario.

In particular, the College ruled he provided “misleading, incorrect or inflammatory statements regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues.”

He also disclosed online a private letter received from an Associate Medical Officer of Health and interfered with the testing of an infant for COVID-19, even though it wasn’t his patient.

“The tribunal also found that Dr. Phillips is incompetent,” the College said.

Phillips has been ordered to appear before the panel to be reprimanded, and ordered to pay $6,000 in costs by July 6.

On his Twitter, Phillips said he pleaded “no contest” and was now “filled with so much peace, forgiveness and even gratitude for this experience.”

Phillips, who has more than 53,700 followers, said he is a former “agnostic/atheist” and then cited a Gospel quotation about turning the other cheek.