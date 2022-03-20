Increase in donations for Ukrainians after sign in Kitchener defaced with pro-war graffiti

A Kitchener couple has seen an outpouring of donations for Ukrainians after their sign was defaced with pro-war graffiti.

Dominga and Paul Normandeau put a sign up a week ago on their lawn asking for donations that will be sent to Ukraine.

Three days later the sign was marked with the letter 'Z', which is a symbol interpreted by some to be pro-war.

"It's being interpreted in Russia as the first letter of the first word meaning 'for victory,'" said Ivan Jaworsky, Professor Emeritus in the political science department at University of Waterloo. "Za pobedu in Russian means for victory."

Waterloo regional police say they are investigating after receiving a report of hate-motivated graffiti.

"It backfired," said Paul. "You know why? More people came in.

"I want to thank Kitchener, not just this neighbourhood, but all of Kitchener. This is unbelievable."

The couple was upset at first, but are now thanking the vandal.

"It's not really a good thing, but I think I'd really like to say thank you for the person who put 'Z' on it," said Dominga. "It worked so well."

As of Sunday evening, the couple will no longer be accepting donations, as a local Ukrainian church will pick up all the items and prepare them for those in need.

"He said he was going to come and pick it up in a car, but I think he's going to have to have a moving van, a boat, and a submarine," said Paul.