Increase in new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 54 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

There were 28 new cases in the region on Tuesday and 37 new cases on Monday.

Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed said as the third wave is hitting other parts of the province, he hopes that Windsor-Essex will remain stable. He said there are several concerns with the provincial trends.

“We are hearing some other concerns from the hospitals and the ICUS that this particular wave is hitting the younger people more, and it is coming fast and it is leading to more ICU admissions,” said Ahmed.

In Windsor-Essex, there are 14 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and four people are in the ICU.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 403 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,891 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,159 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

23 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

7 cases are community acquired

27 cases are still under investigation.

The health unit says 70 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex. That’s an increase of one from Tuesday.

Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:

78,615 WEC residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine

66,336 WEC residents have received only 1 dose of a vaccine

12,279 WEC residents have received both doses of a vaccine

A total of 90,894 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

There are eight outbreaks in the region, including three at workplaces, four community outbreaks and one at W.F. Herman Secondary School.