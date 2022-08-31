Increase in substance use related calls to Essex-Windsor EMS
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is reporting an increase in EMS calls and hospital visits that are related to substance use.
Between Aug. 22 and 28, there were eight opioid overdoses reported by Windsor Regional Hospital and two opioid non-overdoses.
Officials say these number are higher than in past years.
This is the sixth community alert this year and comes as Aug. 31 marks international overdose awareness day.
