Increase in suspected overdoses triggers Sudbury drug warning
Sudbury health officials are sounding the alarm after receiving several reports of suspected drug overdoses involving various substances.
"While we cannot confirm the substance that has caused the overdoses, this situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as benzodiazepines, fentanyl, or carfentanil, and that even a very small amount of these substances can cause an overdose," Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Thursday morning.
"An overdose occurs when a person uses more of a substance, or combination of substances than their body can handle. Therefore, the brain is unable to control basic life functions. The person might pass out, stop breathing, or experience a seizure. Overdoses can be fatal."
Overdose symptoms involving stimulants, such as crystal meth, include seizures, drooling or frothing from the mouth, limb spasms or rigidity, chest tightening or pain, shallow or no breathing at all and signs of stroke.
Health officials said overdoses can last for hours.
How to respond to an overdose:
- Give naloxone to help reverse an opioid overdose and will do no harm if the overdose is not opioid-related. This may improve breathing, but the person may not regain consciousness due to sedation.
- Call 911 to get medical help and keep monitoring their breathing.
- If a stimulant overdose is suspected:
- Try to keep them awake. If they are anxious, try to get person to slow down and relax.
- Cool them down with a damp washcloth on their forehead.
- If the person is having a seizure, remove any sharp or dangerous items around them.
- If the person is unconscious, place them in the recovery position.