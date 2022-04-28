Increase in suspected overdoses triggers Sudbury drug warning

Sudbury health officials are sounding the alarm after receiving several reports of suspected drug overdoses involving various substances.

"While we cannot confirm the substance that has caused the overdoses, this situation serves as an important reminder to the community that street drugs may be cut or mixed with substances such as benzodiazepines, fentanyl, or carfentanil, and that even a very small amount of these substances can cause an overdose," Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release Thursday morning.

"An overdose occurs when a person uses more of a substance, or combination of substances than their body can handle. Therefore, the brain is unable to control basic life functions. The person might pass out, stop breathing, or experience a seizure. Overdoses can be fatal."

Overdose symptoms involving stimulants, such as crystal meth, include seizures, drooling or frothing from the mouth, limb spasms or rigidity, chest tightening or pain, shallow or no breathing at all and signs of stroke.

Health officials said overdoses can last for hours.

How to respond to an overdose: