Increase shown in COVID-19 wastewater samples in Saskatoon

Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has increased by 43 per cent and is considered large, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The more transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant makes up 45 per cent of the samples, with BA.2 making up the rest.

The Saskatoon reporting period covers up to Aug. 5.

This is the fourth straight week the viral load has increased and indicated an increase in COVID-19 infections in Saskatoon.

A 93 per cent increase in North Battleford compared to the previous week indicates an increase in COVID-19 infections, the researchers say.

In Prince Albert, levels increased by 60 per cent as of Aug. 8.