Increased COVID-19 cases forces hospital to change visitor policy

Stevenson Memorial Hospital (SMH) in Alliston is adjusting its visitor policy due to the increase in COVID-19 transmission in the community.

According to the hospital, inpatients are permitted one visitor per day between noon and 8:00 p.m., and extenuating circumstances will be managed on a case-by-case basis.

As for surgical patients, the hospital says one designated support person is permitted post-procedure and patients in labour are also allowed one person for support. The hospital requires that it must be the same person each visit.

The one visitor/support person rule also applies to the emergency department and outpatient care.

"As we have now entered Wave 6 of the COVID-19 pandemic, we need to be cautious with the growing number of cases we are seeing daily," said Jody Levac, the President and CEO of SMH.

"We know how important visitors are to a patient's care journey and we will continue to allow visitors in a safe way. As always, adjustments to our Visitor Policy are made as we monitor trends in positivity rates at our COVID-19 Assessment Centre, our patients, staff, physicians and community."

All visitors and supporters must show proof that they're fully vaccinated, provide identification, and pass a COVID-19 screening test before visiting a patient.

While in the hospital, everyone must wear a medical-grade mask which the hospital says they will provide.

SMH says family members of patients can contact the hospital's patient experience department to book a time to speak with patients virtually.

